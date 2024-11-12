News & Insights

Safilo Group Expands Share Buyback Programme

November 12, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Safilo Group SpA (IT:SFL) has released an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has continued its share purchase programme, acquiring 423,296 ordinary shares during the week of November 4 to November 8, 2024. This brings the company’s total holdings to approximately 2.45% of its outstanding shares. The purchases were executed on the Euronext Milan market, reflecting the company’s strategic investment in its own stock.

