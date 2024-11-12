Safilo Group Expands Share Buyback Programme

Safilo Group SpA (IT:SFL) has released an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has continued its share purchase programme, acquiring 423,296 ordinary shares during the week of November 4 to November 8, 2024. This brings the company’s total holdings to approximately 2.45% of its outstanding shares. The purchases were executed on the Euronext Milan market, reflecting the company’s strategic investment in its own stock.

For further insights into IT:SFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.