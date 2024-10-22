Safilo Group Boosts Share Buyback Program

Safilo Group SpA (IT:SFL) has released an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has been actively purchasing its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, acquiring a total of 204,246 shares between October 14 and October 18, 2024, at an average price of €1.057142 per share. This acquisition forms part of their ongoing buyback program initiated in July 2024, increasing their holding to approximately 2.22% of the shares in circulation.

