News & Insights

Stocks

Safilo Group Boosts Share Buyback Program

October 22, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Safilo Group SpA (IT:SFL) has released an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has been actively purchasing its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, acquiring a total of 204,246 shares between October 14 and October 18, 2024, at an average price of €1.057142 per share. This acquisition forms part of their ongoing buyback program initiated in July 2024, increasing their holding to approximately 2.22% of the shares in circulation.

For further insights into IT:SFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.