Safilo, Amazon Launch New Carrera Smart Glasses With Alexa

(RTTNews) - Safilo Group and Amazon.com announced the launch of new Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa.

The Smart Glasses are available on US Market only. It will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, us.carreraworld.com and from select opticians, Safilo said in a statement on Wednesday.

With open-ear audio technology, the new Carrera Smart Glasses direct sound to the ears without covering them, while minimizing what others around can hear, the company said.

The company noted that customers can get up to six hours of continuous media playback or continuous talk time on a full battery charge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.