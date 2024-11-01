Safety Shot expands distribution to Chicagoland grocery stores

Safety Shot (SHOT) announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of its 4 oz. Sure Shot beverages in select Chicagoland grocery stores. Sure Shot will be available in all stores of Pete’s Fresh Market, Caputo’s, Tony’s Fresh Market, Festival Foods, and Sunset Foods, with disruptive placements throughout the stores to maximize visibility and consumer awareness. The 4 oz. Sure Shot bottles will be prominently displayed in participating stores throughout Q4, coinciding with the holiday season when alcohol sales traditionally peak. With 60% of annual alcohol sales occurring in October, November, and December, this strategic timing allows Safety Shot to capitalize on increased consumer demand and introduce its product to a wider audience. Sure Shot will be priced at $5.99 per unit.

