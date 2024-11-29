Saferoads Holdings Limited Faces Challenges, Plans Rental Business Sale

Saferoads Holdings Limited (AU:SRH) has released an update.

Saferoads Holdings Limited has faced a challenging financial year, impacted by significant spending cuts in Victoria’s road network, leading to a $2.0 million drop in revenue. The company reported a trading loss due to decreased product sales and additional costs, and is now focusing on divesting its rental business, having received several attractive offers. This strategic move aims to navigate the tough market conditions and improve financial stability.

