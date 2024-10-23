Saferoads Holdings Boosts Road Safety Innovation

Saferoads Holdings Limited (AU:SRH) has released an update.

Saferoads Holdings Limited, listed on the ASX, is enhancing road safety across Australia, New Zealand, and North America through its innovative solutions. The company supplies a wide range of products and services to governments, local councils, and construction firms to ensure public safety on the roads.

