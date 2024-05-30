News & Insights

Safe Supply Streaming Expands into AI-Healthcare

May 30, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (TSE:SPLY) has released an update.

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. is venturing into AI-powered healthcare, focusing on medical testing and solutions for mental health and addiction, amidst a growing global medical testing market. With a strategic approach to mergers and acquisitions, the company aims to tackle the opioid crisis and leverage the booming AI healthcare market for growth. CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos highlights the potential for substantial market opportunities and the company’s goal to build a robust healthcare ecosystem.

