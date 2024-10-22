Safe Pro’s Airborne Response enters agreement with Skydio

Safe Pro (SPAI) Group’s Airborne Response division has entered into an agreement with Skydio, Inc. to offer hardware and software solutions for public safety, emergency services, disaster response, and critical infrastructure customers.

