Safe Bulkers (SB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Safe Bulkers (SB) ended the recent trading session at $4.77, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 6.36% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Safe Bulkers in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.87 per share and a revenue of $292.78 million, indicating changes of +58.18% and +11.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Safe Bulkers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Safe Bulkers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Safe Bulkers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.