Safe Bulkers Announces Strong Q3 Results and Dividend

Safe Bulkers (SB) has released an update.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. has announced its third quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing a robust performance with net income reaching $25.1 million, a significant increase from $15 million in the same quarter last year. The company also declared a $0.05 per share dividend on its common stock, highlighting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. This announcement reflects strong market positioning and positive momentum in the marine drybulk transportation sector.

