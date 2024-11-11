Saccheria Franceschetti Holds Steady on Share Buy-Back Program

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leader in Italy’s industrial polypropylene raffia fabric packaging sector, has not made any transactions as part of its share buy-back program during the specified period. As of November 8, 2024, the company holds 106,500 of its own shares. Known for its extensive product portfolio and cutting-edge e-commerce platform, the company serves a diverse clientele across multiple industries.

For further insights into IT:SAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.