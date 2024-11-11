News & Insights

Saccheria Franceschetti Holds Steady on Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti – S.P.A. (IT:SAC) has released an update.

Saccheria F.Lli Franceschetti, a leader in Italy’s industrial polypropylene raffia fabric packaging sector, has not made any transactions as part of its share buy-back program during the specified period. As of November 8, 2024, the company holds 106,500 of its own shares. Known for its extensive product portfolio and cutting-edge e-commerce platform, the company serves a diverse clientele across multiple industries.

