Sabre reports Q3 adjusted EPS (4c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $774.71M, consensus $775.46M. The company said: “In the third quarter, Sabre (SABR) delivered solid financial results across both segments of our business. We reported continued revenue growth and margin expansion that drove double-digit improvements in Adjusted EBITDA when compared to last year, as well as positive free cash flow. These results reflect the progress we are making against our strategic and financial priorities.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SABR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.