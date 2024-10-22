News & Insights

Sabre Insurance CFO Increases Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Sabre Insurance Group plc (GB:SBRE) has released an update.

Sabre Insurance Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Adam Westwood, has increased his investment in the company by purchasing 7,834 Ordinary Shares at 127.64 pence each, raising his and his wife’s total holdings to 725,562 shares. This move indicates a strong vote of confidence in Sabre’s market position and potential growth by a key insider.

