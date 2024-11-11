News & Insights

Stocks

Sabra Health Care price target raised to $21 from $20 at BofA

November 11, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Sabra Health Care (SBRA) to $21 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the company’s decision to remain disciplined on the external growth front, but acknowledges the markets concern that it may fall behind as others shift to an offensive strategy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SBRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.