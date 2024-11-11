Sabra Health Care price target raised to $21 from $20 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Sabra Health Care (SBRA) to $21 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the company’s decision to remain disciplined on the external growth front, but acknowledges the markets concern that it may fall behind as others shift to an offensive strategy.

