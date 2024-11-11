News & Insights

Sable Resources Advances Exploration at Copper Queen

November 11, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Sable Resources (TSE:SAE) has released an update.

Sable Resources has announced promising new surface results from its Copper Queen Project in British Columbia, revealing significant copper, silver, and gold mineralization. The company has also launched a detailed VTEM survey to further explore and understand the potential of this large-scale target. These developments highlight Sable’s commitment to advancing their exploration efforts and uncovering valuable resources.

