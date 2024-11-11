Sable Resources Advances Exploration at Copper Queen

Sable Resources (TSE:SAE) has released an update.

Sable Resources has announced promising new surface results from its Copper Queen Project in British Columbia, revealing significant copper, silver, and gold mineralization. The company has also launched a detailed VTEM survey to further explore and understand the potential of this large-scale target. These developments highlight Sable’s commitment to advancing their exploration efforts and uncovering valuable resources.

For further insights into TSE:SAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.