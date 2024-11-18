News & Insights

SABESP Reports Robust Q3 Earnings Growth

November 18, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, reaching R$ 10,586 million, a 343.6% rise from the same period last year. Net income also surged to R$ 6,111 million, marking a 622.2% increase over the previous year’s figures. This remarkable performance is attributed to the completion of the privatization process and the adoption of a new bifurcation model, which impacted gross revenue by R$ 8,820 million.

