SABESP Reports Robust Q3 Earnings Growth

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, reaching R$ 10,586 million, a 343.6% rise from the same period last year. Net income also surged to R$ 6,111 million, marking a 622.2% increase over the previous year’s figures. This remarkable performance is attributed to the completion of the privatization process and the adoption of a new bifurcation model, which impacted gross revenue by R$ 8,820 million.
For further insights into SBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Metagenomi Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.