SABESP Reports Robust Q3 Earnings Growth

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, reaching R$ 10,586 million, a 343.6% rise from the same period last year. Net income also surged to R$ 6,111 million, marking a 622.2% increase over the previous year’s figures. This remarkable performance is attributed to the completion of the privatization process and the adoption of a new bifurcation model, which impacted gross revenue by R$ 8,820 million.

