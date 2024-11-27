Sabana REIT Updates Unitholders with New Trustee Information

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT (SG:M1GU) has released an update.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT has updated its unitholders with new information from its trustee, HSBC Institutional Trust Services. The update aims to keep investors informed about the trust’s activities and developments. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its stakeholders.

