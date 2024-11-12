Sabaf Technology Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Sabaf Technology and Safety (IT:SAB) has released an update.
Sabaf Technology and Safety reported a robust 20.9% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €213.9 million, with a significant rise in net profits driven byglobal marketshare gains. The company anticipates further growth with projected revenues between €276 and €280 million for the year, as new production plants in Mexico and India bolster its expansion strategy. Sabaf’s CEO, Pietro Iotti, highlighted the record-breaking year and positive outlook for 2025 amid expansionary monetary policies.
