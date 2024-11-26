News & Insights

SAAF Holdings Patents New Ground Investigation Technology

November 26, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that its group company, Something Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Astec-Irie Company Limited, has developed and patented a new jig and method for measuring the bending of penetration rods used in the Screw Weight System (SWS) test, a popular method for residential ground investigation. This innovation aims to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of ground investigations by ensuring the straightness of the connected rods, thereby improving safety and quality in the field. The group is committed to further technological advancements to ease on-site work burdens.

