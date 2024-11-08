News & Insights

SAAF Holdings Introduces Sustainable Carbon-Neutral Tea

November 08, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd. has partnered with Blue Farm to introduce carbon-neutral tea, utilizing digital transformation in tea gardens to enhance sustainability and corporate value. This initiative aims to revitalize the tea industry and promote environmental value through innovative agricultural technologies. By achieving carbon-neutral cultivation and obtaining organic certification, the company seeks to support sustainable business practices and address challenges facing tea producers.

