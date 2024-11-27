News & Insights

SAAF Holding Co., Ltd. to Liquidate Subsidiary

November 27, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

ITbook Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1447) has released an update.

SAAF Holding Co., Ltd. has decided to dissolve and liquidate its subsidiary SOMETHING HOLDINGS ASIA PTE.LTD. due to the strengthened management functions of SOMETHING VIETNAM CO., LTD. The company anticipates an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 170 million due to this liquidation, which has already been included in the business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

