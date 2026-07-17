Saab Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST), a Swedish aerospace, defense, and security company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to SEK 2.17 billion from SEK 1.54 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were SEK 3.96 versus SEK 2.83 last year.

EBITDA increased to SEK 3.77 billion from SEK 2.83 billion in the same period a year ago.

EBIT rose to SEK 2.79 billion from SEK 1.98 billion in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to SEK 2.79 billion from SEK 1.98 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to SEK 19.79 billion from SEK 25.45 billion in the previous year.

On Thursday, Saab AB closed trading 0.71% lesser at SEK 516.70 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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