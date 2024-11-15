News & Insights

Stocks

S4 Capital Insider Activity: Share Sale by Key Executive

November 15, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

S4 Capital Plc (GB:SFOR) has released an update.

S4 Capital Plc recently reported the vesting and partial sale of conditional share awards by Caroline Kowall, the company’s General Counsel and Head of Compliance. Kowall acquired 89,766 ordinary shares, selling 42,361 to cover tax obligations, at a price of £0.3056 per share, totaling £12,945.52. This transaction reflects insider activity that could pique investor interest in S4 Capital’s stock movements.

For further insights into GB:SFOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.