S4 Capital Insider Activity: Share Sale by Key Executive

S4 Capital Plc (GB:SFOR) has released an update.

S4 Capital Plc recently reported the vesting and partial sale of conditional share awards by Caroline Kowall, the company’s General Counsel and Head of Compliance. Kowall acquired 89,766 ordinary shares, selling 42,361 to cover tax obligations, at a price of £0.3056 per share, totaling £12,945.52. This transaction reflects insider activity that could pique investor interest in S4 Capital’s stock movements.

