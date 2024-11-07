S-Enjoy Service Group Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1755) has released an update.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in their joint company secretary, with Mr. Chen Peng replacing Mr. You Jianfeng effective from November 7, 2024. Mr. Chen brings extensive experience from his previous role at Seazen Holdings, while Ms. Ng Sau Mei continues in her current role. The Board expressed gratitude to Mr. You for his contributions and welcomed Mr. Chen to the position.

