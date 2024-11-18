News & Insights

S-Enjoy Service Group Announces New Office Leases

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1755) has released an update.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has entered into new office lease agreements with Shanghai Chuangyu, which will position the Office Premises A as their new headquarters, effective from November 2024 to November 2027. The leases, involving right-of-use assets valued at approximately RMB8.9 million, are considered connected transactions due to affiliations with controlling shareholder Mr. Wang. These transactions are subject to reporting requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

