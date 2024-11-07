Rykadan Capital Negotiates Major Asset Sale

Rykadan Capital Ltd. (HK:2288) has released an update.
Rykadan Capital Ltd. is currently in negotiations for a potential substantial sale of units and parking spaces in Rykadan Capital Tower, which could significantly impact the company’s asset portfolio. Trading of the company’s shares has resumed following a brief halt, and investors are advised to remain cautious while dealing with the company’s securities.
