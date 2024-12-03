News & Insights

Rykadan Capital Announces Major Property Sale

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rykadan Capital Ltd. (HK:2288) has released an update.

Rykadan Capital Ltd. plans a significant sale of two properties, valued at HK$163,526,400, through its subsidiaries, pending shareholder approval. The deal, involving Property A and Property B, marks a very substantial disposal for the company. Completion is targeted for April 2025, contingent on meeting certain conditions.

