Ryder Capital’s Remarkable Financial Rebound in FY24

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Limited reported a significant financial turnaround, achieving a pre-tax NTA return of 25.15% and share price return of 25.13% for FY24, marking a notable recovery from previous challenging years. The company’s success is attributed to its strategic investments in undervalued small cap companies, resulting in substantial investment gains. Ryder continues to lead among ASX LICs with a 39.28% rolling return, maintaining a positive outlook for future growth.

For further insights into AU:RYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.