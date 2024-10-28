News & Insights

Ryder Capital Ltd. Updates on Market Buy-Back Activity

October 28, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. has updated its daily buy-back notification, revealing a recent purchase of 10 fully paid ordinary shares. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 928,914, as part of their ongoing on-market buy-back strategy. Investors interested in Ryder Capital’s stock activities may find this development noteworthy as the company continues to manage its share capital.

