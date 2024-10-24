News & Insights

Ryder Capital Ltd. Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Ryder Capital Ltd. (AU:RYD) has released an update.

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, with a recent purchase of 50,387 shares, bringing the total to 878,527 shares bought back to date. This move indicates the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors might find this development promising as it often signifies management’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

