Ryanair Triumphs in Consumer Fair-Pricing Case

Ryanair Holdings PLC celebrates a legal victory as Italy’s AGCM rejects an injunction request by eDreams, affirming Ryanair’s direct sales model that ensures lower fares and benefits consumers. The company also highlights its ‘Approved OTA’ agreements that prevent overcharging by OTAs, contrasting with eDreams’ alleged deceptive pricing practices. Ryanair urges the AGCM to investigate and protect consumers from OTA overcharges, as demonstrated by eDreams, Opodo, and Booking.com.

