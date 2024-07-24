Ryanair (RYAAY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) reported disappointing first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Jun 30, 2024) results wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 and declined year over year. Revenues of $3.903 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.324 billion and declined year over year.

RYAAY’s profit after tax of €360 million decreased 46% year over year. Traffic grew 10% year over year despite multiple Boeing delivery delays.

Load factor came in at 94% in the reported quarter. Average fares were down 15%.

Operating costs grew 11% to €3.26 billion, owing to higher staff and other costs which was in part due to Boeing delivery delays. This was partially offset by fuel hedge savings.

Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2025 to grow 8%, subject to Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before the year-end.

Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

So far this year, shares of Ryanair have plunged 28.7% against the industry's growth of 9.3%.



Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL has reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 35 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.36 per share, which marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37. Earnings decreased 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apart from high costs, the carrier blamed the discounting pressure at the low end of the market, which hurt its pricing power, for the disappointing performance.

Revenues of $16.65 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.25 billion and increased 6.9% year over year, driven by upbeat air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $15.41 billion, up 5.4% year over year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported disappointing second-quarter 2024 results wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

JBHT’s earnings of $1.32 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and declined 27% year over year.

JBHT’stotal operating revenues of $2.93 billionmissed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion and fell 7% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.The downfall was owing to a 5% decrease in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and a decline in load volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 9% in Truckload (JBT), and 9% in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS). These were partially offset by the 5% revenue growth of Final Mile Services (FMS), primarily driven by new contracts implemented over the past year, and a 5% increase in revenue per load in ICS.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.14, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Earnings decreased 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $14.98 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.13 billion. The top line increased 5.7% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 5.2% rise in passenger revenues (which accounted for 91.2% of the top line) to $13.680 billion. Almost 44,375 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter, up 5.8% year over year.

