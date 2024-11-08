News & Insights

Ryanair Launches Significant Share Buy-Back Program

November 08, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a share buy-back, purchasing and canceling a total of 22,722 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares. The buy-back is part of an ongoing program aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The average price paid per ordinary share was €18.8578, while the average price for the American Depositary Shares was $23.5380.

