Ryanair Launches Significant Share Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.
Ryanair Holdings has announced a share buy-back, purchasing and canceling a total of 22,722 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares. The buy-back is part of an ongoing program aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The average price paid per ordinary share was €18.8578, while the average price for the American Depositary Shares was $23.5380.
