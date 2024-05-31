Ryanair Holdings Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the buy-back and cancellation of a total of 199,000 ordinary shares and 221,970 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its share buy-back programme initiated on 21 May 2024. The shares were purchased at varying prices, with the highest at €17.45 per ordinary share and the lowest at €17.31, while the American Depositary Shares saw a high of $24.14 and a low of $23.90. The programme is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, and further details of individual transactions can be accessed online.

