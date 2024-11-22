Ryanair Challenges Spain’s Baggage Fines in EU Battle

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair is set to challenge Spain’s recent baggage fines, arguing they violate EU regulations that allow airlines to independently set pricing policies. The company claims these fines, which it deems politically motivated, threaten the low-cost airline model by hindering cost-saving measures that benefit consumers. Ryanair’s legal action underscores its commitment to maintaining competitive fares and operational autonomy in Europe.

