RYAN

Ryan Specialty reports Q3 adjusted EPS 41c, consensus 42c

October 30, 2024 — 04:15 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $604.69M, consensus $600.62M. “It was an excellent quarter for Ryan Specialty (RYAN) by all measures,” said Patrick G. Ryan, Founder and Executive Chairman of Ryan Specialty. “We grew total revenue 20.5% led by 11.8% organic revenue growth. We expanded Adjusted EBITDAC margin by 220 basis points year-over-year while growing Adjusted EPS by 28%. Along with our strong results, we continued to execute our M&A strategy by closing five acquisitions through the beginning of October. In addition, our leadership transition has been seamless, and we are thrilled to have Tim Turner as our new CEO. I am confident that we have the right team in place to advance our winning strategy today and over the long term.”

