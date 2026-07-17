RxSight (RXST) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

RxSight, Inc. RXST shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% gain over the past four weeks.

RxSight scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s leadership transition effective July 20, 2026. Aziz Mottiwala is appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ron Kurtz, M.D., who will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -162.5%. Revenues are expected to be $32.9 million, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For RxSight, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RXST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RxSight belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Veracyte VCYT, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $59.22. Over the past month, VCYT has returned 16%.

For Veracyte, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.44. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Veracyte currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.