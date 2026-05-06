RXI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: RXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $201.33, changing hands as high as $201.84 per share. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXI's low point in its 52 week range is $179.16 per share, with $213.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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