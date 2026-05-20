RVNU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund ETF (Symbol: RVNU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.62, changing hands as high as $24.72 per share. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVNU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVNU's low point in its 52 week range is $23.42 per share, with $25.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.