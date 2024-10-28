Rush Street Interactive introduces PropPacks

This NBA season, the team at Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates the BetRivers Sportsbook, unveils PropPacks. The simplicity of the new digital game, combined with the chance for large payouts, will appeal to both seasoned bettors and those new to sports betting. “PropPacks, which is exclusively available on RSI’s platform to BetRivers Sportsbook players, will give NBA fans an additional thrill by offering extra bonus opportunities on their SGP bets,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI. “The player card game makes watching the action even more exciting by offering bettors at all levels, from those placing a bet for the first time to experienced sports wagerers, more ways to win from existing SGP bets at no additional cost to our bettors. PropPacks reinforces our dedication to put our players first by creating value for them while elevating the betting experience in fun and exciting ways.”

