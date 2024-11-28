News & Insights

Rumbu Holdings Expands with New Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Rumbu Holdings Ltd (TSE:RMB) has released an update.

Rumbu Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of its board of directors and the approval of a transaction to acquire Grace Gardens Funeral Chapel, marking its continued expansion in the funeral home industry. The company also released its third-quarter financial results, highlighting its ongoing growth strategy in Western Canada.

