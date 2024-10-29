News & Insights

RumbleON’s RideNow partners with Octane to launch RideNow Finance

October 29, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

RumbleOn (RMBL) company RideNow, a powersports retailer in North America, and Octane Lending, a fintech company specializing in major recreational purchases, announced a partnership to launch branded finance in RideNow’s 56 retail stores under the RideNow Finance brand. Effective immediately, RideNow Powersports customers can purchase over 18,000 new and pre-owned vehicles from a large selection of manufacturers using RideNow Finance. The new private label partnership allows RideNow Powersports dealerships to leverage Octane’s digital tools and financing experience under its own name. At the same time, RideNow Finance customers will benefit from credit coverage.

Stocks mentioned

RMBL

