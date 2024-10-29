RumbleON’s RideNow partners with Octane to launch RideNow Finance

RumbleOn (RMBL) company RideNow, a powersports retailer in North America, and Octane Lending, a fintech company specializing in major recreational purchases, announced a partnership to launch branded finance in RideNow’s 56 retail stores under the RideNow Finance brand. Effective immediately, RideNow Powersports customers can purchase over 18,000 new and pre-owned vehicles from a large selection of manufacturers using RideNow Finance. The new private label partnership allows RideNow Powersports dealerships to leverage Octane’s digital tools and financing experience under its own name. At the same time, RideNow Finance customers will benefit from credit coverage.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RMBL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.