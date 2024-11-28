Rumble Resources Shines with Earaheedy’s Positive Results

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced promising metallurgical results from its Earaheedy Project, achieving 79% zinc recovery and producing a high-grade concentrate using innovative HydroFloat™ technology. This approach is expected to reduce operating costs and improve environmental sustainability by lowering power and water usage. An internal scoping study will soon assess the project’s economic potential, enhancing its appeal to potential development partners.

