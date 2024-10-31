Rumble Resources Plans Major Share Issue

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 157,444,444 ordinary fully paid shares, with the issuance date set for November 8, 2024. This move is part of a placement or other type of securities issuance aimed at enhancing the company’s financial strategy. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.