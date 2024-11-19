Rumble Resources Begins Major Drilling at Western Queen

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.
Rumble Resources Ltd has launched a significant 20,000-meter drilling program at its Western Queen gold-tungsten project, targeting high-grade zones and unexplored areas to potentially increase its current gold resources of 286,600 ounces. The project, benefiting from a recent $7.1 million capital raise, involves both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling phases, aiming to expand mineral resources and explore newly found tungsten deposits. This initiative follows a 76% increase in gold resources, underscoring the potential for further mineral discoveries.
