Rumble Resources Begins Major Drilling at Western Queen

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Rumble Resources Ltd has launched a significant 20,000-meter drilling program at its Western Queen gold-tungsten project, targeting high-grade zones and unexplored areas to potentially increase its current gold resources of 286,600 ounces. The project, benefiting from a recent $7.1 million capital raise, involves both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling phases, aiming to expand mineral resources and explore newly found tungsten deposits. This initiative follows a 76% increase in gold resources, underscoring the potential for further mineral discoveries.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.