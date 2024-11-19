News & Insights

Stocks

Rumble Resources Begins Major Drilling at Western Queen

November 19, 2024 — 06:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rumble Resources Ltd has launched a significant 20,000-meter drilling program at its Western Queen gold-tungsten project, targeting high-grade zones and unexplored areas to potentially increase its current gold resources of 286,600 ounces. The project, benefiting from a recent $7.1 million capital raise, involves both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling phases, aiming to expand mineral resources and explore newly found tungsten deposits. This initiative follows a 76% increase in gold resources, underscoring the potential for further mineral discoveries.

For further insights into AU:RTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.