Rumble Resources Announces Annual Report and Leadership Changes

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, detailing significant changes in its management team, with Peter Harold appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO. The company’s financial statements provide insights into its performance, highlighting key figures and strategic moves to position itself in the mineral resources sector. Investors and market enthusiasts may find the report indicative of the company’s future direction and investment potential.

