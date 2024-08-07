"Rule Breaker Investing" Mailbag: Beautiful, Stupid Questions

In this, our 105th consecutive monthly Mailbag episode, we explore the power of asking beautiful questions, the importance of engaging sincerely with all questions, and the journey of finding one's platform of value.

This video was recorded on July 31, 2024.

David Gardner: It's the questions that we ask. Beautiful questions give rise to everything from unicorn start-ups to mid career life shifts, and they were part of your Rule Breaker Investing experience this month of July, 2024, and this is your Mailbag. I'm mirroring back to you your questions, beautiful ones, asked on the podcast this month. Let's talk about them, because it's about the questions that we ask. The beautiful and the stupid will go where our whimsy takes us, only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.

It was a five Wednesday month, July, 2024, therefore, this is the fifth and final podcast of the month, and it is your Mailbag. Quickly reviewing where we went over the course of this month. I will highlight, if you only get to listen to one of these, and you missed them all because you're off on Summer break, I will highlight the one I think you should listen to if you can only listen to one. But we started the month as we do every July on this podcast with what you've done to create financial freedom. Lots of write-ins and Mailbag-like expressions from my fellow Fools, what you've done to create financial freedom in the year that was. The second week, it was on to Reviewapalooza Ultima, 35 stock samplers in 10.5 chapters. If you only get to listen to one Rule Breaker Investing podcast this month, I would underline that one. In it, I review the performance of the 35 stock samplers picked on this podcast over the course of six years, reflecting back in 10.5 chapters on the many learnings, the highs and the lows. That one was a landmark podcast, I think, probably making a bestie this year. That was week 2. Week 3, 5, Idle Thoughts of a Summer's Day, Volume 1, a new series. Probably will do that once a Summer. On a Summer's day, some idle thoughts and some questions that we'll be talking about this week. Finally, last week, Great Quotes, Volume 19, it's the Authors in August edition.

I was looking back at past authors who've appeared on this podcast in August each year, and highlighting great quotes from them. It was a delight and pleasure to feature Seth Godin, Priya Parker, Amor Towles, Shirzad Chamine, and Warren Berger. Speaking of which, our three authors in August this year, coming up next month, Tin Huang with his philosophical treatise on games. Why do we play them? Why do they matter? I would say, so much. We'll talk about that next week, followed by Whole Foods Market founder, John Mackey, author of, well, it's really his life story, the Whole Life. Then we'll close it out with David Eagleman, the Stanford neuroscientist and his remarkably readable short book entitled Sum. So those are all authors in August for 2024. We've gotten in the habit over the years of starting every Mailbag with hot takes from Twitter X, and most of the reactions we got were to five idle thoughts of a Summer's day, specifically, the final thought, number 5, where I said, what are some phrases that mean the same thing even when you replace one of the words with its exact opposite. Those who heard the podcast a few weeks ago will remember I was inspired by a Bill Mann.

That's right, the Motley Fool's Bill Mann and his tweet. I saved it from November of 2020 and featured it earlier this month. He was reacting to that old line, have you heard this one, doing something over and over with the expectation of getting a different result is the definition of insanity. You've probably heard that before, but Bill tweeted, doing something over and over with the expectation of getting a different result is also the definition of practice. I really appreciate that you could substitute practice or insanity, and it is true either way. A few of you were inspired by that. ShipofFoolsGD@Fool's_GD, he points out this line, hey, you up for a trip to the beach? Your friend says, I'm down. @Fools_GD says, I feel bad for people trying to learn English as a second language. That's a good example of phrases that mean the same thing, even when you replace one of the words with its exact opposite. Another example from Westbrook, @Westbrook_RVA. You point out God is in the details, the devil is in the details. Yes, you're right. I've heard both of those lines many times, it really does work either way, although I think they mean the exact opposite, but it fits right in to this Twitter Hot Take. Thank you. As always, you can tweet us @RBIpodcast. I'm @DavidGFool on Twitter. Remember this email address, RBI@fool.com.

That's what your fellow Fools have done, they've emailed that email address and get to appear on this month's podcast. So if you want to be on any future Mailbag reacting to any item from any of our podcasts, even sometimes ones in the past, RBI@fool.com. We have five Mailbag items this rather light load in July of 2024. Let's get started, Mailbag item number 1. This one comes from Amit Somani. Thank you, Amit. "Dear David, I love the quotes from Warren Berger on More Beautiful Questions." Now, I should mention, Amit is reacting to last week, our Great Quotes, Volume 19, as I mentioned, Warren Berger, a past author on this podcast, and so I introduced a series of beautiful questions that he invites business people to ask themselves. As I mentioned, beautiful questions, are sometimes behind Unicorn start-ups, a single beautiful question occurring to a visionary, entrepreneur can launch, can unleash an empire that's happened before. But these quotes, as Amit is about to point out, while they do apply to business, can apply just as well to ourselves. Yes, Amit, you point out that many of these apply not just to professionals, but just people, let alone investors or business owners. He goes on, "Here are a few from the podcast. Who have we been as a company or as a person when we have been at our best?" A second one he highlights, "What does the world need the most, not just from your business, but from you as a person?" Amit says, "It's a great idea for a young professional, especially, to find a place to contribute to the world. What does the world need the most from you as a person?" A third one, "What if we, as individuals, not just companies, could become a cause? If you could espouse a cause bigger than yourself, your career, or even your company," Amit says, "This would define a life well lived.

Anyway, I love beautiful questions, you helped add a few new ones to my chest for the future that I will apply to both my business and myself. Regards Amit Somani, writing in from Bangalore, India." I don't have a lot to say back, Amit, because I think you connected the dots. I think you saw through last week's Great Quotes podcast. Yes, Warren Berger, that was from his book, A More Beautiful Question, and the 40-page chapter Questions for Business, questions in and around business. But you're absolutely right, I would say it's part of the purpose of this podcast, as I've often said in the past, to think about investing and business and life. Never one without the other two, never two without the third. I think the most well-integrated life that I can lead is one that is authentically me and authentically me as I show up in investing and in business and entrepreneurship, and, of course, as a person at large. My favorite people that I've met are leaders who when you get to meet them in person, you discover they're the same person that they are out in public. So Amit, I think your connection of Warren Berger's beautiful business questions with how you and I can think about ourselves and comport ourselves in the world is very valuable, and I think you found three great ones. You filtered those out of a larger list. You found three great ones, food for thought for many a Fool hearing me this week. Thank you, Amit Somani. Great to hear from you from Bangalore. I should visit one day.

On to Mailbag item number 2. Thank you, Mark Meyer, my Foolish friend for writing in. We don't know each other, Mark, but since you signed your note, your Foolish friend, I'm going to say you're my Foolish friend too. Speaking of questions and questioning, Mark, I really love this note. "David, thank you for sharing your thoughts not diminished a few weeks ago by calling them idle. I found the part regarding no stupid questions worth a reply." Now, let me insert before going on to the rest of Mark's note that I took a stance a few weeks ago that there are stupid questions, and my tendency in life is to want to take on conventional wisdom, especially when I feel like people say a wrote phrase over and over, sometimes perhaps unthinkingly. I try to shock us back into rethinking about the phrase. I basically can't help myself as a Fool going after conventional wisdom where I see it, and I was highlighting a few weeks ago that I don't really like the phrase, anybody have a question? Now, there are no stupid questions, and if you heard me on that podcast, you know how I expressed that and what I said.

Mark was listening too, though, and the example that I gave as a often stupid question was, when somebody has beautifully, maybe, painstakingly explained something to a room full of people, it might be a classroom, it might be a big corporate conference. When somebody has just laid it all out there and done a beautiful job explaining something to the whole room, and the first question up is somebody who asks a question that basically is immediately redundant with what we all just heard and learned. I think there are other examples of stupid questions, by the way, but I focused on that. So that provides backdrop for the rest of Mark's lovely note. Mark Meyer goes on, "I invite you to consider the story from a different perspective. Somebody has just explained something beautifully, maybe in depth, spending a good amount of time speaking to a group. The speaker invites questions stating, there are no stupid questions. I raise my hand," Mark writes, "and I ask something that has been answered one minute before by that person. Why? My attention wandered. Embarrassing? Yes. Requiring patience of the speaker? Certainly. But why do you think the speaker was sincere and built the bridge to invite literally any question? Because from the speaker's perspective, the engagement of every audience member was more important to the outcome of presenting the concept. The question allows the speaker to have the opportunity to explain it for someone who otherwise would not have understood. I invite you to not place undue harsh judgment on someone who experiences an episode of wandering attention. There are many reasons that do not amount to being self indulgent or idiotic. I can name a few. Most personally, I have members of my family, including myself, who have some form or another of attention deficit disorder, ADD.

All of us are accomplished in various intellectual and personal achievements that would reflect above average intelligence. Being self aware of the condition, it takes a certain amount of humility, not self-indulgence, to ask a question, knowing that your mind may have wandered and the question may cast you in an unflattering light. Think of a bright student learning a math concept that is the foundation of the next concept, and the next. The consequences of missing a foundation point due to a lapse in attention could put up a roadblock that stifles all progress after that. The opportunity to ask that question and have it answered without judgment is essential to that student's progress. What if a particularly inspiring speaker has kindled an insight of such significance that the listener connects it to a new realization, has an "Aha" moment, if you will. Launched into a moment of enlightenment, the listener is unaware of the question being answered. Would any speaker object to know they were so inspiring that the listener was open to a whole new way of thinking at the small price of answering a question twice. Who's to say that all listeners process material in the same way?

What is heard as beautiful and in-depth from one perspective may not be from another. Would the speaker who has built a sincere bridge for questions object to have an opportunity to probe the question or approach the answer in a slightly different way? Think of the two possible outcomes of the story. The speaker asks if there are any questions. Outcome 1, I know my mind wandered, and I don't want to appear stupid. I don't raise my hand. I lose. The speaker loses. Outcome 2, I know my mind wandered, or maybe I don't even realize it wandered. I ask a question already answered. I learn. Although embarrassed, I win. The speaker wins." Mark goes on, "I prefer outcome 2. Perhaps, there are no stupid questions could be better stated, and I quote, 'it's really important to me that I have your engagement with this topic, and I invite all sincere questions because I want you to understand.' Signed your Foolish friend, Mark Meyer." Well, as I said at the top, Mark, first of all, I love your note. I agree with pretty much all of it. I'm glad you wrote in, and I bet many others are too. Thank you. As mentioned earlier, I do have this contrarian instinct that I can't suppress. I think it served me and the world well, most of the time, but admittedly, it doesn't always work. So when I hear a canned line like, there are no stupid questions, I feel an urge to put it on a pet peeves podcast. I want people, though, they don't have to agree with me, by the way, but I want them to think about it. A good example was my past pet peeve inveighing against these phrases when people say, to be honest, or let me be frank with you, or even just, honestly. I used to ask back rhetorically, in fact, I do this directly to people who do it, wait, I thought you were being honest with me all along. Why are you having to signal that you're being honest now or honestly or let me be frank with you? Please be frank with me all the time.

Now, I realize, on the one hand, that may sound like, get off my yard, coming from an old man, but on the other, it does cause people sometimes to question the language that they're using, and I hope improve their language going forward. I heard a remarkable talk on Sunday from somebody talking about Artificial Intelligence. However, I was distracted because, I'm going to say 37 times, it might have been 36 or 38, he said, let's be honest, to the room. I asked my wife afterward, did you notice what he said 36, 7, or 8 times? I wasn't counting. She said, no, what? I said, he kept saying, let's be honest. She said she hadn't even noticed. I suspect the speaker hadn't either. But I want to be honest with you, dear listener, I don't think we should always be saying, can I be honest, to be honest, let me be frank with you, honestly.

Mark, I hope you can see where I'm coming from and what I tend to do. I don't regret putting this out there. There are no stupid questions, but I still totally agree with your point, and I find you've peeled back another layer of complexity, I think you've given us more insight. If I were to add one thing, I might say part of me does want to advocate for the rest of the room. I think your viewpoint was maybe a little bit too much into just me and the speaker, it has to be acknowledged that many other people's time does get wasted when someone asks that kind of question. Maybe they should come up to the speaker afterwards and seek greater clarification. So there's that. There's the third person, usually a lot of people who are also in the room. They deserve an advocate too. But with all this said, in the end, I just want to get away from the canned line, and I think you've helped us get there. I love your line. I'm going to say it again, it's really important to me that I have your engagement with this topic. I invite all sincere questions because I want you to understand. That is so well-put. To close, Mark Meyer, let me say that you have enabled us all to share in what I would describe as civil dialogue that has led to, I hope, better understanding on behalf of us all. I absolutely see and grant you your point, and I think you improved my own view of what is the proper line that would be best delivered at the end of a talk just before appealing to questions. With that said, I do think that civil dialogue, we could use a little bit more of that in our society today, especially this year in the United States of America. I would contrast what you and I just shared, Mark, civil dialogue, often, with Arthur Brooks here, a more contempt-based public dialogue unleashed by political parties in years like this. Mark, I far more favor, I bet you do too, I think most people do, actual dialogue that leads to better mutual understanding and the harmony that is bred by it. I don't often read tweets of my own on this podcast, but I will share one from earlier this week. I wrote, politics has become against. Ex-candidate is against someone else, as Arthur Brooks says, often with contempt. By contrast, businesses provide real products or services for all.

That's why I believe the private sector is the one that's actually leading America. I think that's been true for a long time. There are far more of us employed in the private sector than in the public sector, and when you look at the state of public dialogue, I think it's become a media driven side show. Anyway, as I mentioned, you can follow me @DavidGFool on Twitter, you can follow a Tweets at this podcast @RBI Podcast. Let me mention Motley Fool's main feed, as well. Not surprisingly, it's @themotleyfool and I rarely do this, I know a lot of podcasts say this every single week right up front, but I would appreciate, if you would take a time to review this podcast on your favorite podcast aggregator, whether it's Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google, etc. I love it when you help share Rule Breaker Investing with others and turn more people and more of the world at large, more Foolish.

Onto Rule Breaker Mailbag item Number 3. This one from my friend, Frank, Frank is reacting to five idle thoughts of a summer's day, specifically thought Number 4 from that podcast that we are all in a sense trying to find platforms of value, where we can make our greatest contribution. It's an enviable situation to find that platform. Sometimes platforms change too, but that constant assessment that ask, how can I add more value? Is there a platform? It might be your job, it might be your church, it might be a community group or a group of friends that you make a contribution to. Where can you add more value? What is your platform? That was the thought and Frank very simply reacted this way, "Hi, David, Excellent Podcast, particularly they find your platform thought. I'm in my mid 50s, it's been on my mind a lot. These days, hope all's well with you, Fool on that again from my friend", Frank. Frank, as sometimes happens on this podcast, one mailbag item actually answers another. I'm the one who gets to read them all and then arrange them. I've designed it specifically in this order. But I think hailing back again to Amit Somani's mailbag item Number 1 gives you, gives me, gives all of us at least a few nudges in the right direction to finding your platform, whether you're in your mid 50s, your mid 20s, or your mid 70s. Just to summarize those three. I'll just ask them as simple beautiful questions.

Again, this one coming from Amit channeling me, who's actually channeling the author who came up with these Warren Berger. Here they are. Frank, who have you been? When you have been at your best? That's question Number 1 been on our minds a lot these days. Here's question Number 2. What does the world need the most from you as a person? Finally, Number 3, what if you, not your company, you, as an individual could become a cause? Food for thought Rule Breaker Mailbag item Number 3, thank you, Frank, Amit, and of course Warren. Let's move on to Rule Breaker Mailbag item Number 4. On to Rule Breaker Mailbag item Number 4. This from maybe my most frequent correspondent, and certainly I'm a fan of hers too. This one comes from Jam, who always signs her notes, my biggest fan. Thank you. Jam, "Hi David and RBI family. Hope all is well, and summer has been treating you kindly", Jam writes. "It's been unusually hot in California. My mom is here to visit, hoping to escape from the heat and humidity in Thailand. But she's now having to endure the record heat that we have. I'm writing today about the Reviewapalooza Ultima. First of all, love the name. Second, I always love that you review your performance good, or bad and draw lessons from it". In particular, I'll mention, Jam is going to be writing about one of those samplers, which I took pains to speak to in that podcast a few weeks ago, because five stocks for the coronavirus is probably the most remarkable five stock basket I could ever have picked a group of stocks that literally tripled one year later, and then were underwater a year after that, and frankly, have been left in the dust by the S&P 500 since I picked them four years ago.

ive stocks for the coronavirus, they are, by the way, Peloton Interactive's pretty volatile stock there, along with all the others, Roku, Sea Limited, Teladoc, and Zoom Video Communications, stocks that zoomed up and then zoomed way down in whipsaw fashion. I would say producing a volatility I have never in my life, my 58 years seen on our stock market. The jam goes on then, "One other lesson that struck me about the five stocks for the coronavirus was not to get caught up in current hype and maintain a long-term mindset. I'm not saying that you pick those stocks because of the COVID hype, they are great companies, and I'm still holding", Jam rights, "all of them". "Even the companies got ahead of themselves by focusing on the immediate situation. If we looked up and ahead, we should have seen that COVID-19 would eventually end, and things will normalize. The high demand during the pandemic led these companies to make acquisitions over higher and produce excess inventory, creating an illusion of unsustainable growth. When things normalized, these actions put the companies in a less-than-ideal situation, disappointing shareholders and causing the stock prices to retreat. In summary, this set of samplers taught me to not invest based on highly publicized situations like the current political climate, or popular trends such as plant-based meat or weight loss medicines. Instead, Jam writes, be an investor, and make your portfolio reflect your best vision for our future. Buy and hold a diversified portfolio of great companies for the long-term, longer than these samplers ascended three years later to [inaudible].

Those five companies in that one sampler indeed do reflect my best vision for our future, so I'm still holding them, and probably we'll never sell. I didn't, though, double down on them because they are not my winners, and I have many winners to add up too. When you diversify, you can afford some losers without affecting the overall portfolio, allowing you to stay invested". Jam closes, "Still trying to catch up on all the fun summer episodes, the Market Cap Game Show so much fun. The Bill versus Bill Banter made me laugh out loud. Being an optimist, I love Pet Perks Volume 1, and I can't wait for Volume 2. I hope you, your family, everyone at the Fool and Full Foundation are enjoying the Summer, all Fools everywhere until next time, Fool on Fever Fool" 'Jam'. Well Jam, I really appreciate this note, you make some great points. In fact, I would say, especially insightful was how companies, not just those five, but many had to react to the immediate situation of a worldwide unfolding pandemic. Obviously, none of us in 2020, even 2022 could have known what 2024 might look like, and none of us today really knows what 2034 is going to look like. That's why it's so valuable to again, maintain a diversified portfolio and not overreact probably to the short-term. I hope I wasn't overreacting to the short-term too much myself. I really do, still like those companies and believe they're doing important things in this world. But it must be said, that as we watch them all triple one year later, we were probably at an unsustainable point. Fortunately, what didn't sustain itself was COVID as a major worldwide fear. It is delightful now to reflect how much less COVID seems to matter to our worldwide health. People are still getting sick and some tragically are still losing their lives, but it is night and day compared to when we pick that sampler in the spring of 2020. I really appreciate this note, and I would say, also you're doing it right, Jam, I simply can't express how harmonious, how right it is that you're investing action are based on how I think myself. I'm not saying we're right, but I'm saying we're pretty aligned here.

I love you calling out principle Number 1 of the Rule Breaker portfolio, which is to make your portfolio. This is not just for her or for me. This is for you, dear listener, make your portfolio reflect your best vision for our future. As I said, when I unleashed that principle years ago on this podcast, you, in fact, will do much better as an investor. You will enjoy better returns with less stress and more enjoyment if you truly are making your portfolio reflect your best vision for our future. That includes losing, too, and that's exactly what those five stocks have done, which is why it's great when stocks lose not to add to them on the way down.

Again, many people do this, sometimes it works, but I have always counseled against doubling down, a phrase I don't like. Instead, as Jam rocked it, she used the phrase herself in her note, "we add up". We add to the winners. We bet on the horses that are already winning the race. You can do that in the game of investing. You can't do that at Churchill Downs, but you can and should do it as an investor, and Jam you are doing it right. I would say, as the curtain falls on this one, it's when people who are writing into this podcast, who are experienced, who are wise, and of course who are Capital Foolish, it's when you write in that mailbags create, I would say, spread thickly the most value. From California to Thailand to India, and everywhere in between this week, thank you all, and thank you, Jam. This one starts Mr. David Gardner with a Smiley emoji, and that's because this one is from Zach Pacini. Zach wrote in on our March 2024 mailbag four months ago. He called me Mr. Gardner, and I remember mentioning, Wow, no one calls me Mr. Gardner, really, I think I'm just David, to most of the world of any age, but thank you for the formality, so you're rocking it again and smiling at it.

Speaking of which, his note, I should mention now, was all about how to be optimistic. Zach, and there was another correspondent asking the same question. I combo those. I think it was point number two of the March 2024 mailbag. But he basically was asking, "How do you be optimistic, especially when it doesn't come easy for whatever reason?" I replied with two thoughts. The first was read a book, if you need to, it's fantastic. I talked a lot about the book then, I've had this author in August on the podcast before. It's Positive Intelligence by Shirzad Chamine, I highly recommend it. As you'll see shortly in his note, Zach has now read it. But that was one of my thoughts back in March and my second was to welcome on one of my favorite optimists on that following week's podcast. One week later, I had Bill Burke from the Optimism Institute, and Bill and I threw down optimism not in a happy-go-lucky pie in the sky way, but in a very, I hope grounded way. I remember Bill saying he was quoting Kevin Kelly, the co founder of Wired Magazine. This is such a good line. I've used it a lot since. You should too, if you read the headlines today, you'd conclude Kevin Kelly has written that things have never been worse. But if you actually read history today, if you're a student of history, you'll conclude that things have never been better.

I really appreciate both of those points. But I want to thank you before going on to your note, Zach, because it was yours and your fellow correspondent who inspired me that very next week to have Bill Burke on this podcast. I don't think we would have had Bill Burke that next week. You should know you triggered something good and if you didn't get a chance to listen to Bill, I hope you will anytime you need a little bit of optimism. Anyway, let's continue with Zach's note this week. "In response to your response on how you stay positive, I first thought that you were more avoiding and dismissing my question". I guess I could see that since I gave you a book to read and told you to listen to podcast next week. But Zach goes on, "However, I realize the judge Capital J in me, came to that conclusion that after listening to positive intelligence, twice, sounds like the audiobook version and practicing these new skills", Zach writes, "I understand and have great appreciation for your answer. You seem never to disappoint. As someone who is going through so many major life changes at the moment, focusing on limiting my judging, has been a great help. Instead of judging, maybe I should have asked, How did he come to this conclusion, which leads to this question" and this, again, returns us to a question asked this week.

This was a mailbag full of questions, [inaudible] Which leads Zach said to this question, "What is something that I believe that few others do?" That, by the way, if you didn't get a chance to listen last week, that was another of Warren Berger's beautiful questions. I really like this one. Something you can ask yourself anytime, what is something you believe that few others do? Zach was doing that. Maybe not so abstract to the foolish world, I believe that we all have unlimited potential, and it is our thoughts that can limit us, or push us to be our best selves. One of your beliefs that it's sometimes good to buy stocks that Zach writes "All at all time highs." You're right. That is one of my magic tricks, Zach, "I learned it from William O'Neil, the author of a fantastic and horrible book at the same time, how to make money in stocks. William O'Neil, somebody I esteemed, because he opened my eyes to the importance and beauty of buying at Highs, not at Lows". Zach, "You're mentioning that might be something that you believe that we believe that few others do. I found this so hard to do". He continues, "Always wanted to wait for the dip. Even after hearing Dips, wait for DIPs. Well today, I started a position for the first time on virtually and all time high.

I'll let you know in 3-5, to 30 years how it went". Then he inserts this next day edit, into his note, he says, "I did not finish this email yesterday, so the day after I started that position, it gapped up, and is making more highs". He writes, "Small f foolish or capital F Foolish?" Well, we'll leave that one rhetorical, Zach. "Our conclusions of this world can surely change. With my journey into my own psychology this past year, Rock bottom is far in the past, and the future is bright. You and many others are so helpful, and I cannot express my gratitude and appreciation enough through this email. It is amazing that we can delve into our own minds and change the way we think, act and feel. This power could almost be considered Capital F, Foolish". I say well said, and this was his closing note. "On a side note, a few episodes back, Jam who, by the way, did appear a few episodes back, but also just one mailbag item back this week. Jam expressed an interest in helping people with their financial well-being. This is a passion of mine and has helped me immensely. I am able to take this year off to once again be an aspiring entrepreneur and follow my passions. If she is interested in collaboration, I would be happy to speak with her and see what our unlimited potential could bring to this world. Please give her my info. I look forward to hearing more words of wisdom in the future from you and all others you bring into play, Fool on with love and extreme gratitude", Zach, Pacini from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Well Zach first of all, I'm happy to pass your email on to Jam. We'll see what comes of that. But also to have passed your email on to everyone listening in here the last week of July 2024. This week, we asked a lot of questions, but underneath it, what did we do? We all helped each other. Didn't we? As one of my favorite fool employees, Dan Sebas once said in a face-to-face business meeting, he just it was almost a throwaway line. The music didn't stop or anything, but Dan just said simply, we're here for each other. That's why we're here for each other. What I love most about this podcast, are the mailbags. You share with me. Mark Meyer, you make me smarter, more conscious, more sensitive, kinder, and then it's my privilege to get to share that out with so many others. As I said earlier, from California to Thailand, to Bangalore, India, back at me here in Washington, DC. Then to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the world got a little bit more Foolish this week. Every week. We're here for each other. That's why we're here. Fool on.

