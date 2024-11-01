Ruixin International Announces New Board Leadership

Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0724) has released an update.

Ruixin International Holdings Ltd. has announced its updated board of directors effective November 4, 2024. Ms. Li Yang will serve as Chairman alongside other executives and independent directors. The company has also detailed the roles of each director within its five board committees, emphasizing a focus on governance and strategic oversight.

