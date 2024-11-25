Ruisen Life Service Faces Allegations, Trading Halted

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. (HK:1922) has released an update.

Ruisen Life Service Co., Ltd. has revealed key findings from an independent forensic report, which investigates serious allegations against company executives including unauthorized bonus payments and undisclosed joint ventures. The investigation also highlights potential breaches related to related-party transactions and misappropriation of company funds. As a result, the company’s president has been removed, and trading remains suspended.

