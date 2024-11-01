Ruifeng Power Group Announces Leadership Overhaul

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2025) has released an update.

Ruifeng Power Group Co., Ltd. has announced significant leadership changes with the resignation of Mr. Chan So Kuen and Ms. Meng Lingjin from key positions, effective November 4, 2024. They are being succeeded by Mr. Lai Wai Leuk, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in auditing and corporate finance. These changes reflect the company’s strategic adjustments to align with future commitments and growth plans.

